Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s TC Energy said on Tuesday it expects comparable core earnings (EBITDA) to exceed C$10 billion ($7.57 billion) in 2022, driven by long-term contracts and assets.

The Keystone pipeline operator also said it expects dividend to grow at an average annual rate of 5% to 7% beyond 2021.

The company is scheduled to host its annual investor day later on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.3210 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)