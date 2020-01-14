TC Energy to resume work on Keystone XL oil pipeline in February

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline company TC Energy Corp said on Tuesday that it planned to start pre-construction work in February for its Keystone XL oil pipeline, the start of a busy planned work schedule for the long-delayed project in 2020.

TC said in a filing with U.S. District Court in Montana that in February it would start mobilizing heavy construction equipment in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska, and aim to begin building a 1.2-mile (1.93 km) segment spanning the U.S.-Canada border in April, subject to approvals. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Sandra Maler)