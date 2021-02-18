CORRECTED-TC Energy profit rises 13% on higher earnings from natural gas pipelines

(Corrects to say earnings rose, not fell, in paragraph 2)

Feb 18 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp reported a 13.4% rise in fourth-quarter comparable profit on Thursday, helped by higher income from its U.S. and Canadian natural gas pipelines.

The Keystone pipeline operator’s comparable earnings rose to C$1.1 billion ($867.30 million), or C$1.15 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$970 million, or C$1.03 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2683 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)