Company News
August 1, 2019 / 11:42 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Keystone operator TC Energy's quarterly profit rises 43%

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator TC Energy reported a 43.3% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher volumes of crude shipped on its Keystone Pipeline System.

The Calgary-based company’s net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$1.13 billion ($854.70 million), or C$1.21 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from C$785 million, or 88 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenues rose to C$3.37 billion from C$3.20 billion. ($1 = C$1.32) (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

