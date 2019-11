Nov 1 (Reuters) - Keystone pipeline operator TC Energy reported a 20% fall in third-quarter profit on Friday, weighed down partly by after-tax losses related to the sale of certain assets in August.

The Calgary-based company’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$739 million, or 79 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with C$928 million, or C$1.02 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)