VIA Rail to resume partial service on Thursday

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Rail operator VIA Rail Canada said on Tuesday it would resume partial services between Quebec City and Ottawa starting Thursday, after receiving a notification from Canadian National Railway Co, the country’s biggest rail road.

The operator said Canadian National Railway has allowed a partial resumption for trains serving full trips on these routes, which had been blocked by anti-pipeline protesters.

Protests opposing the construction of a gas pipeline project in British Columbia has disrupted passenger trains and goods transportation in Canada.