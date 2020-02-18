Company News
February 18, 2020 / 2:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

VIA Rail to resume partial service on Thursday

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Rail operator VIA Rail Canada said on Tuesday it would resume partial services between Quebec City and Ottawa starting Thursday, after receiving a notification from Canadian National Railway Co, the country’s biggest rail road.

The operator said Canadian National Railway has allowed a partial resumption for trains serving full trips on these routes, which had been blocked by anti-pipeline protesters.

Protests opposing the construction of a gas pipeline project in British Columbia has disrupted passenger trains and goods transportation in Canada.

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

