States back TCPA plaintiff in Facebook autodialer case at SCOTUS

A group of 38 attorneys general from states and the District of Columbia urged the U.S. Supreme Court to support a broad reading of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, filing an amicus brief on Friday in favor of the plaintiff in a case involving Facebook Inc.

“While States use the TCPA as a critical tool to protect consumers from illegal and fraudulent calls, Facebook threatens to undermine that effort,” attorneys general from states including North Carolina, Indiana, California and Mississippi wrote.

