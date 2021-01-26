Katten ordered to pay attorneys' fees in TCPA case over ethics rule breach

Katten Muchin Rosenman mostly escaped sanctions over a phone call between one of its lawyers and the plaintiff in a telemarketing lawsuit, after the plaintiff’s lawyers called the firm’s conduct a “deliberate” ethics rule violation.

While an Illinois federal magistrate judge on Tuesday found there was an ethical breach, he said the requested sanctions to disqualify Katten from representing its client Club Exploria LLC in the underlying case and production of attorney work product is “too severe.” The court instead ordered Katten to pay “reasonable” attorneys’ fees and costs” associated with the plaintiff’s motion for sanctions.

