Corrections News
June 27, 2019 / 6:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Russian lender TCS to offer GDRs to boost its capital

1 Min Read

(Corrects the day to Thursday in the first paragraph)

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russian consumer lender TCS Group, the parent company of Tinkoff Bank, said on Thursday it would raise extra capital by offering 18.3 million global depositary receipts (GDRs) representing about 10% of its issued share capital.

“The company intends to use the proceeds it receives from the offering to increase Tinkoff Bank’s capital adequacy position,” it said in a statement.

TCS said any of its shares and GDRs held directly or indirectly by Oleg Tinkov, the founder of the group, or by the group itself, would be subject to a lock-up through Dec. 31.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below