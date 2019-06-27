CORRECTED-Russian lender TCS to offer GDRs to boost its capital

(Corrects the day to Thursday in the first paragraph)

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russian consumer lender TCS Group, the parent company of Tinkoff Bank, said on Thursday it would raise extra capital by offering 18.3 million global depositary receipts (GDRs) representing about 10% of its issued share capital.

“The company intends to use the proceeds it receives from the offering to increase Tinkoff Bank’s capital adequacy position,” it said in a statement.

TCS said any of its shares and GDRs held directly or indirectly by Oleg Tinkov, the founder of the group, or by the group itself, would be subject to a lock-up through Dec. 31.