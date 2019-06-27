UPDATE 1-Russian lender TCS to offer GDRs to boost its capital

(Updates with company statement)

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russian consumer lender TCS Group, the parent company of Tinkoff Bank, said on Thursday it would raise extra capital by offering 16.7 million global depositary receipts (GDRs) at $18 per unit.

“The company intends to use the proceeds it receives from the offering to increase Tinkoff Bank’s capital adequacy position,” it said in a statement.

The closing and settlement are expected to be completed on July 2, the company said.

TCS said any of its shares and GDRs held directly or indirectly by Oleg Tinkov, the founder of the group, or by the group itself, would be subject to a lock-up through Dec. 31.

After the offering, Tinkov will hold 40.4% of the company’s enlarged share capital, TCS said. He currently holds 43.8%.