MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s TCS Group made 6.0 billion roubles in net profit in the second quarter, up 43 percent, the consumer lender said on Wednesday.

Analysts had expected TCS to post a net profit of 6.14 billion roubles, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

London-listed TCS reaffirmed its 2018 guidance and said its board of directors had approved a third interim dividend for this year of $0.24 per share. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely)