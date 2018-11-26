Third-quarter net profit at Russian lender TCS rises 44 pct

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s TCS Group reported a 44 percent increase in third-quarter net profit to 7.3 billion roubles ($109.92 million), the consumer lender said on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected TCS to report a net profit of 6.35 billion roubles.

London-listed TCS raised its 2018 net profit forecast to more than 26 billion roubles from over 24 billion roubles. It also said its board of directors had approved a fourth interim dividend for this year of $0.28 per share. ($1 = 66.4090 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Maxim Rodionov, editing by Louise Heavens)