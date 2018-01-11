FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#IT Services & Consulting
January 11, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Tata Consultancy Services posts dip in Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) , India’s biggest software services exporter, posted a 3.6 percent decline in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by a dip in spending by banking and financial services clients.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to 65.31 billion rupees ($1.03 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 67.78 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, TCS said. bit.ly/2EwdNXS

Analysts on average expected the Mumbai-headquartered company to post a profit of 65.18 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Income from operations rose about four percent to 309.04 billion rupees. ($1 = 63.6550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman/Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.