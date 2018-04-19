FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 12:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's Tata Consultancy Services Q4 profit rises 4.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) , India’s biggest software services exporter, reported a 4.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, beating market expectations.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 69.04 billion rupees ($1.05 billion) in the quarter ended March 31 from 66.08 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, TCS, India's most valuable listed company, said in a statement bit.ly/2HL7Mcw.

Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based company to report a profit of 67.98 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Income from operations rose 8.2 percent to 320.75 billion rupees. ($1 = 65.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

