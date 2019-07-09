Financials
July 9, 2019 / 11:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's TCS June-qtr profit rises nearly 11%

1 Min Read

BENGALURU, July 9 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India’s biggest software services company, reported a 10.8% rise in its first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by a strong performance in its key banking, financial services and insurance segment.

The Mumbai-headquartered company said its net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 81.31 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) from 73.40 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of 78.24 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

TCS posted 11.4% rise in revenue. ($1 = 68.5247 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
