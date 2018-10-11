FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

India's TCS Q2 profit rises 22.6 pct in line with street estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India’s biggest software services exporter, posted a 22.6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, largely in line with analyst estimates, helped by strong growth in its Banking, Financial services and Insurance and retail segments.

The Mumbai-headquartered company posted a net profit of 79.01 billion rupees ($1.07 billion) in the quarter ended Sept 30, up from 64.46 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement here on Thursday.

Analysts, on average, expected a consolidated net profit of 79.02 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Income from operations rose 20.7 percent to 368.54 billion rupees.

$1 = 74.0400 Indian rupees Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
