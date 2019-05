MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russian consumer lender TCS Group on Tuesday said its net profit rose 25% in the first quarter to 7.2 billion roubles ($110.24 million).

TCS, the parent company of Tinkoff Bank, said its board has approved a second 2019 interim gross dividend of $0.17 per one share or global depositary receipt. ($1 = 65.3125 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Louise Heavens)