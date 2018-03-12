FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
IT Services & Consulting
March 12, 2018 / 1:12 PM / in 20 hours

Tata Sons to sell more than $1 bln worth of TCS shares -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Tata Sons, the holding company of salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, is set to sell more than $1 billion worth of shares in flagship Tata Consultancy Services in a block deal on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Tata Sons owned 73.5 percent of TCS as of end-December.

It is planning to sell the TCS shares for 2,872 rupees to 2,925 rupees each, CNBC TV18 reported on Monday.

That would be a discount of 4.2 to 5.9 percent to TCS’s Monday closing price of 3,052.15 rupees. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Euan Rocha; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.