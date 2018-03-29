TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling

TORONTO, March 29 (Reuters) - Toronto Dominion Bank Chief Executive Bharat Masrani said recent moves towards protectionism were troubling and he hoped talks over a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement would succeed.

“The rhetoric and recent moves toward protectionism is troublesome. My hope is that the merits of this partnership prevail – so we can look for ways to make NAFTA even better for each country,” he told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting on Thursday. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)