March 29, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 29 (Reuters) - Toronto Dominion Bank Chief Executive Bharat Masrani said recent moves towards protectionism were troubling and he hoped talks over a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement would succeed.

“The rhetoric and recent moves toward protectionism is troublesome. My hope is that the merits of this partnership prevail – so we can look for ways to make NAFTA even better for each country,” he told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting on Thursday. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

