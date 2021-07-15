TD says U.S. banking operations hit by 'unexpected technical issue'

TORONTO, July 15 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank is having an unexpected technical issue in its U.S. operations affecting both customers and employees, the Canadian lender said on Twitter on Thursday.

In response to customer complaints that they were unable to access their accounts online or on the bank’s app, the bank’s U.S. Twitter account acknowledged the issues and said its team was “working diligently to have things up and running” as soon as possible.

Customers earlier also complained about delays to direct deposits, but the bank tweeted that issue had been fixed.

A TD spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather)