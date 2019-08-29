Canada's TD Bank posts nearly 5% rise in profit

Aug 29 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group reported a 4.6% rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as Canada’s second-biggest lender by market value benefited from strength in its U.S. retail business.

Net income rose to C$3.25 billion ($2.45 billion), or C$1.74 per share, in the quarter ended July 31, from C$3.11 billion, or C$1.65 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2MHvDiM)

On an adjusted basis, the lender earned C$1.79 per share. ($1 = 1.3275 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)