Feb 27 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group reported a 24% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as Canada’s second-biggest lender by market value benefited from strong performance in its wholesale banking unit.

Net income rose to C$3 billion, or C$1.61 per share, in the first-quarter ended Jan. 31, from C$2.41 billion, or C$1.27 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)