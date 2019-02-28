Company News
February 28, 2019 / 11:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Toronto-Dominion Bank posts lower-than-expected quarterly earnings

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday reported a lower-than-expected rise in first-quarter earnings hurt by losses at its wholesale banking business due to lower trading revenue and higher expenses.

Canada’s second-biggest lender by market value reported earnings per share, excluding special items, of C$1.57, up from C$1.56 the year before but lower than the C$1.72 expected by analysts according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below