8th Circuit cancels investors’ long-running class action against TD Ameritrade

Retail investors cannot sue TD Ameritrade as a class for allegedly routing their online trade orders to maximize its own profits without regard for theirs, a federal appeals court held Friday. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a 2018 ruling by a federal judge in Omaha, who found that classwide questions about TD Ameritrade’s practices and intent were the predominant issues and were “capable of being proved by common, classwide proof” thanks to a computer algorithm.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32OSpLv