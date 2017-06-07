Judge questions settlement of TD Bank coin machine lawsuits

A federal judge in New Jersey is raising questions about a proposed $7.5 million settlement of claims that TD Bank's Penny Arcade coin counters shortchanged customers when they deposited loose change in exchange for paper money.

In a letter on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle in Camden asked attorneys to explain why consumers are getting just 26 cents per $100 of coins they deposited, when various lawsuits said Penny Arcade users were shortchanged by 69 cents to nearly $15 per $100 of coins.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s5bqJl