2 months ago
Judge questions settlement of TD Bank coin machine lawsuits
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
June 7, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 2 months ago

Judge questions settlement of TD Bank coin machine lawsuits

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in New Jersey is raising questions about a proposed $7.5 million settlement of claims that TD Bank's Penny Arcade coin counters shortchanged customers when they deposited loose change in exchange for paper money.

In a letter on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle in Camden asked attorneys to explain why consumers are getting just 26 cents per $100 of coins they deposited, when various lawsuits said Penny Arcade users were shortchanged by 69 cents to nearly $15 per $100 of coins.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s5bqJl

