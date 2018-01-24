FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 10:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Objectors appeal $7.5 mln settlement over TD Bank coin counters

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Two users of TD Bank’s “Penny Arcade” coin counting machine are asking a federal appeals court to overturn a $7.5 million settlement resolving eight proposed class actions alleging that the machines short-changed consumers across the country.

In a filing on Tuesday in federal court in Camden, New Jersey, Erin Caligiuri and real estate agent American Realty Concepts said they are asking the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals to review U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle’s Jan. 12 order granting final approval of the settlement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GaOlIV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
