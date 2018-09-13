Gulen member loses discrimination lawsuit against TD Bank

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a lawsuit accusing TD Bank of discrimination for allegedly closing the bank account of a Pennsylvania resident because he was Turkish and affiliated with the Gulen social movement.

Izzet Akyar accused the New Jersey bank of closing his account mere days after online articles surfaced tying him to the Gulenists, who were blamed by Turkish authorities for an unsuccessful coup in July 2016. He said the bank closed the accounts because of his race and ethnicity as a Turk associated with the Gulenists.

