TD Bank sued over fees for paper account statements

TD Bank has been hit with a proposed class action in federal court in New York alleging that it violated a state law by charging a $1 monthly fee for customers who chose to get their account statements on paper instead of online.

Filed in White Plains on Friday on behalf of a New York state class, the lawsuit said the charges are unfair to consumers without Internet access, including many senior citizens, as well as to persons concerned about privacy of their financial information.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qf26QI