TD Bank sued for overdraft fees for Uber, Lyft rides
Inmate deaths show 'torturous' Taser use
Inmate deaths show 'torturous' Taser use
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
The Force could be with Disney-Fox deal
The Force could be with Disney-Fox deal
December 6, 2017 / 9:34 PM / in 2 hours

TD Bank sued for overdraft fees for Uber, Lyft rides

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

TD Bank has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of improperly charging overdraft fees when its banking customers used ride share services Uber or Lyft and did not have enough money in their accounts to cover the rides.

Filed on Tuesday in federal court in Camden, New Jersey, the lawsuit said TD Bank charged overdraft fees instead of declining debits when customers had insufficient funds to pay for the rides, violating the bank’s account agreements with its customers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2koRbUe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
