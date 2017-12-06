TD Bank sued for overdraft fees for Uber, Lyft rides

TD Bank has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of improperly charging overdraft fees when its banking customers used ride share services Uber or Lyft and did not have enough money in their accounts to cover the rides.

Filed on Tuesday in federal court in Camden, New Jersey, the lawsuit said TD Bank charged overdraft fees instead of declining debits when customers had insufficient funds to pay for the rides, violating the bank’s account agreements with its customers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2koRbUe