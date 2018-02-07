FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 8:13 PM / in 14 hours

Macquarie, Danish funds make TDC takeover offer -Borsen newspaper

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie and three Danish pension funds ATP, PFA and PKA have offered to buy Danish telecoms operator TDC for 47 Danish crowns per share, business daily Borsen said on Wednesday, citing several unnamed sources.

The consortium sent a letter on Jan. 26 to TDC chairman Pierre Danon offering to buy all of the shares in TDC, the newspaper said.

TDC declined to comment on the report. A Macquarie spokeswoman in New York was not immediately able to comment.

Borsen said the bidding consortium is working with Nordea Bank and another unnamed bank on a deal.

TDC shares closed up 2.35 pct at 37.47 crowns on Wednesday, valuing it at 30.43 billion Danish crowns ($5 billion). ($1 = 6.0635 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen; editing by Alexander Smith)

