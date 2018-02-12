Telia held talks with TDC last week on possible offer - Business daily DI

STOCKHOLM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Telia Company last week held talks with the board of Denmark’s TDC regarding a possible bid for the Danish firm, business daily Dagens Industri (DI) reported on Monday, citing sources close to the process.

Telia was not immediately available for comment.

DI reported Telia’s management had discussed with TDC regarding the possibilities to make a successful bid for TDC, including bid levels. The newspaper did not disclose the identity of its sources.

The newspaper cited one of the sources as saying Telia’s interest in its Danish rival had however cooled in the wake of the sharp rise in TDC’s stock after it said it had rejected a $6 billion takeover approach from Australia’s Macquarie and three Danish pension funds.