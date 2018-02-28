Denmark's TDC to be split into three units - Macquarie-led consortium

COPENHAGEN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The consortium that plans to buy TDC will split the Danish telecoms company into three separately managed businesses, it said in its offer document published on Wednesday.

The three units will focus on TDC’s networks, the Danish market and the Norwegian business and will eventually be managed independently.

A consortium of Australia’s Macquarie and three Danish pension funds, PFA, ATP and PKA, confirmed its 50.25 Danish crowns ($8.24) per share takeover offer and set an April 4 deadline for TDC shareholders to accept. ($1 = 6.1020 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Louise Heavens)