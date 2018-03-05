FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

TDC says network problems hit at least 450,000 customers in Nordics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 5 (Reuters) - Danish telecoms company TDC on Monday reported network problems that could potentially affect at least 450,000 customers in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

TDC had no indication that the problems were due to a cyber attack, a spokesman told Reuters.

He said it was unclear when the problems, which impacted mobile, landline and internet users, would be solved.

A consortium of Australia’s Macquarie and Danish pension funds PFA, ATP and PKA last week presented TDC shareholders with a takeover offer.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely

