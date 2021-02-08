UPDATE 1-Private equity firm TDR Capital raises Arrow bid to $740 mln

(Adds valuation)

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Private equity firm TDR Capital has made a fourth offer for European investor and asset manager Arrow Global, TDR said on Monday, at a price of 305 pence per share.

Shares in Arrow rose 29% to 298 pence on news of the bid, which would value the company at about 540 million pounds ($741.7 million).

TDR’s three previous bids for Arrow, which buys defaulted customer accounts from retail banks and credit card companies, were rejected by the Arrow board.

Zachary Lewy, founder and group chief investment officer of Arrow and owner of about 2% of the company, has agreed to support the fourth offer, TDR said.

The TDR bid is at a 32% premium to Arrow’s closing price last week but remains lower than brokerage Jefferies’ valuation of the company at 420 pence per share, said Jefferies analyst Julian Roberts.

Arrow swung to a first-half loss last year, mainly owing to a non-cash charge of 134 million pounds as it revalued its balance sheet in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The company said its collections performance was improving, with the business expected to return to profitability in the second half of the year. ($1 = 0.7281 pounds)

