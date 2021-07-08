Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Technology, Media and Telecommunications

Teamviewer sees weaker Q2 billings growth, confirms guidance

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - Teamviewer, the remote connectivity software specialist, on Thursday reported weaker-than-expected billings growth in the second quarter but stood by its full-year outlook on the back of strong trading in June.

Billings growth, the German company’s preferred top-line metric, grew around 15% in the second quarter on a reported basis and by 18% at constant currencies, below its projections of at least 20% growth. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up