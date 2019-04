ISTANBUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s TEB Asset Management said on Friday it is buying all of the shares of ING Asset Management, a subsidiary of ING Bank.

TEB Asset Management’s chief executive Selim Yazici said he expected the two companies’ combined asset size, which stood at 9 billion lira ($1.52 billion) in the first quarter of 2019, to increase after the purchase. ($1 = 5.9389 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Jonathan Spicer)