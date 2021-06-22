U.S. Chamber criticizes antitrust reform legislation as 'dangerous'

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday criticized antitrust legislation set to be considered by a U.S. House of Representatives committee, saying they would have “dangerous consequences for America.”

The largest U.S. business group said “antitrust laws should not be rigged against a small number of companies. Such an approach punishes success and has the government picking winners and losers in our free market economy.” The five bills, which are to be debated on Wednesday, are aimed at limiting the power of the largest U.S. tech firms. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Diane Bartz Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)