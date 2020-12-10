German antitrust regulator probes linking of Oculus with Facebook network

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s antitrust regulator has started abuse proceedings against Facebook to examine the linking of Oculus virtual reality products with the social network and its platform.

“In the future, the use of the new Oculus glasses requires the user to also have a Facebook account. Linking virtual reality products and the group’s social network in this way could constitute a prohibited abuse of dominance by Facebook,” federal cartel office President Andreas Mundt said in a statement on Thursday.