German cartel office extends probe of ties between Facebook and Oculus

BERLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s antitrust regulator said on Thursday it was extending the scope of its abuse proceedings against Facebook related to the links between its Oculus virtual reality products and the social media network.

The move comes after legislation took effect earlier this month that sets new rules for “undertakings of paramount significance for competition across markets”, the Federal Cartel Office said in a statement. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)