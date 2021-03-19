UK antitrust regulator prepares to investigate Facebook - FT

FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain’s competition regulator is set to begin an antitrust investigation into Facebook Inc in the next few months, after similar actions into Google and Apple early this year, Financial Times reported on Friday.

The Competition and Markets Authority would look into the way Facebook allegedly uses customer data against rivals in social media and online advertising, people close to the matter told FT.

The investigation is also likely to examine Facebook’s status as a so-called gatekeeper for its ability to collect data from users to boost its advantage over rivals.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.