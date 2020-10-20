Trump has consulted with Justice Department on Google antitrust case -Kudlow

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has been consulting with the Justice Department over the U.S. government’s antitrust case against Alphabet Inc’s Google, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

“We have been consulting with Justice, the president has, and senior staff. It’s an important case to explore,” Kudlow told reporters. He did not elaborate on Trump’s role. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Alexandra Alper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)