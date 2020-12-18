Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Google trial judge suggests potential trial date, and it's in 2023

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The judge hearing the Justice Department’s antitrust case against Alphabet Inc’s Google suggested a trial date of Sept. 12, 2023, on Friday.

Judge Amit Mehta suggested the date, and counsel for the two sides did not object, in a status conference in which the two sides also began consideration of consolidating a complaint filed against Google on Thursday by 38 states and territories. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

