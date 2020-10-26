Judge sets first hearing in U.S. Google antitrust lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is pictured on a Google building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Monday set a status hearing on the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google GOOGL.O for Friday.

The Justice Department last week sued the $1 trillion company and accused it of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades.

Mehta said lawyers for Google and the Justice Department must appear at the telephone status hearing at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) that will be open to the public or media.