U.S. judge overseeing Google case will sell mutual funds holding Alphabet stock

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The judge hearing the U.S. Justice Department’s antitrust case against Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Friday he had directed his financial advisers to immediately sell mutual funds he owns that hold Google stock.

Judge Amit Mehta said he learned that “some of our mutual fund holdings do contain two different classes of Alphabet stock” and directed their sale. Mehta said “neither my wife nor I directed the purchase of these particular funds; they were recommended to us, and we consented to their purchase. Nor did we know at the time that these funds contained Alphabet stock.”

Mehta said he does not believe he is required to recuse himself, but said any objections to him continuing to oversee the case could be filed no later than Jan. 20.

Mehta also directed financial advisors “to monitor all future purchases of mutual or common investment funds” while the case is pending “to ensure that none contain Alphabet stock.”