U.S. senator says working on companion bills to House antitrust measures

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - Senator Amy Klobuchar, who chairs the Senate antitrust subcommittee, said that work is underway on companion legislation to antitrust bills introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives last week.

While none of the four tech-focused House antitrust bills introduced Friday have a Senate companion, Klobuchar said late Monday that she expected that to change. “I think you’ll see a number of bills introduced in the Senate,” she said, but declined to elaborate. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)