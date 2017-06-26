FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Israel's Autotalks raises additional funds, Toyota invests
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 26, 2017 / 12:13 PM / in 2 months

Israel's Autotalks raises additional funds, Toyota invests

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, June 26 (Reuters) -

* Autotalks, an Israeli provider of vehicle to vehicle (V2V) communication for improving road safety, said on Monday it extended a recent fundraising round to $40 million after getting new investments from Toyota and other groups.

* The company, whose technology has been selected by several car manufacturers, first said in March it would finish the late-stage funding round with $30 million.

* The increase is a result of new investments from investors such as Mirai Creation Investment Fund, of which the principal investors are Toyota Motor Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Autotalks said.

* Current investors also increased their funding, the company said.

* "The funding round will allow Autotalks to prepare and expand its operations for the upcoming start of mass productions as well as continue to develop communication solutions for both connected and autonomous cars," said Chief Executive Hagai Zyss. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.