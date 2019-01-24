Impact investment fund Bridges Israel gets $60 mln in commitments

TEL AVIV, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bridges Israel said on Thursday it has $60 million in commitments from investors for its impact investment fund, which aims for positive social and environmental impact, in addition to generating financial returns.

The anchor investor is Israel Discount Bank. Another leading investor is Israel’s Psagot investment house along with private investors from Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia.

The fund’s latest investment of a few million dollars was in Israel’s Kando, whose technology is used by water utilities and cities to monitor wastewater quality in underground pipes.

This is the third investment made by Bridges Israel, following investments in irrigation technology firm Ndrip and social urban planning startup Venn.

Bridges Israel is an affiliate of London-based investment firm Bridges Fund Management. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)