Founders Fund invests in Israeli public safety tech firm Carbyne

TEL AVIV, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Israeli emergency response technology company Carbyne said on Wednesday it raised $15 million in a funding round led by Elsted Capital Partners and joined by strategic investor Founders Fund.

The investment will be used to penetrate new markets and bolster research and development for its 911 emergency solutions.

Carbyne said its technology helps first response personnel to better process and prioritise incoming emergency calls using live video streaming, voice over Internet protocol and precise location.

“It is critically important that we fix our dilapidated emergency response systems around the world,” said Trae Stephens, a partner at Founders Fund, an early backer of SpaceX, Facebook and Airbnb.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is chairman and seed investor in Carbyne, which used to be called Reporty. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)