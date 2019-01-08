Intel working with Facebook on AI chip coming later this year

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Intel Corp said on Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it is working with Facebook Inc to put the final touches on a new artificial intelligence chip in the second half of this year.

The chips are Intel’s gambit to retain hold of a fast-growing segment of the artificial intelligence computing market but will face competition from similar chips from Nvidia Corp and Amazon.com’s Amazon Web Services unit. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)