U.S.-Israeli analytics startup Chorus.ai raises $33 million

TEL AVIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chorus.ai, a U.S.-Israeli provider of analytics for sales teams, said on Thursday it raised $33 million in a funding round led by Canadian investment firm Georgian Partners.

Returning investors Redpoint Ventures and Emergence Capital also participated in the round, bringing the total raised to date to $55 million.

The funding will be used to accelerate customer acquisition and continue product innovation.

Chorus.ai CEO Roy Raanani said his company’s technology provides visibility into video conferencing platforms and phone calls to understand how top performers sell and coach the rest of the team.

The company has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv and customers include Adobe and Zoom Video Communications. (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)